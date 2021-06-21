Kabras Sugar hit Kenya Simbas in build-up tie

  • The Simbas coach, Paul Odera, used the match to try out different combinations ahead of their Africa Rugby Cup Group "B" matches against Senegal and Zambia due July 3 to 11 at the Nyayo National Stadium.
  • Africa Cup champions Namibia, Côte d'ivoire and Madagascar are in Pool "A" while Pool "C" has Uganda, Algeria and Ghana with Tunisia, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso  making Pool "D".

Enterprise Cup champions Kabras Sugar Rugby dismantled Kenya Simbas 23-15 in a friendly match played at the RFUEA grounds on Sunday.

