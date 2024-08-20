Kabras RFC focus on National Sevens Circuit after Dala 7s success

Winning the Dala Sevens title at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday, August 19, was no surprise for Kabras RFC.

After their dominance in the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup, Kabras RFC is now aiming to take control of the SportPesa National Sevens Circuit as well.

The sugar millers claimed the 2024 Christie Sevens title by defeating Kenya Harlequin 17-12. However, in the second leg at the Ingo Sevens, Kenya Harlequin bounced back to clinch the title, overcoming KCB 17-12, with Kabras securing third place.

At the Dala Sevens, Kabras started their campaign for the title by thrashing Stallions 21-0 in their opening Pool C match, followed by a 32-0 win over Nakuru RFC, and then a 17-0 victory against Harlequins in the semi-finals.

Kabras' Sevens head coach, Felix Ayange, praised the team's collective effort and expressed optimism about their chances of winning the National Sevens Circuit, emulating the success of their 15-a-side counterpart, coached by Carlos Katywa, in the Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup.

Kabras Sugar has established itself as a strong force in Kenyan rugby, boasting an outstanding track record of success. The team won the Kenya Cup in 2016, 2022, 2023, and 2024, in the 15-a-side. In addition, Kabras has won the Enterprise Cup four times in recent years—2019, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The club established its status again on the rugby sevens circuit after winning the first-ever Dala Sevens title.

“Kabras is a powerhouse. We have good players that will make our dream in reigning rugby valid,” said Ayange, who also holds a Bachelor’s degree in social work from Masinde Muliro University.

According to the 35-year-old coach, since he joined Kabras in 2016 as a player then transitioned to a coach, their game has always been communal.

"Unity always wins. We work as a team, and this has put us in a strong position. We also focus on nurturing raw talent, ensuring smooth transitions without leaving gaps," Ayange said in an interview with Nation Sport.

Experienced players

According to the coach, most of the Kabras players are 27 years old or younger, with standout performer Jackson Siketa, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament, being an Under-20 player.

"This is our first-ever win in the Dala Sevens, and it feels great considering the slow start we had. The mix of young and experienced players has significantly enhanced our performance," said Ayange.

Jackson Siketa who won the Most Valuable Player said that their win was hard fought for.

“We train hard and we work smart. We train three hours in the morning and three hours in the evening,” Siketa.

The former Koyonzo High School who was also awarded the 2023 Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association (FEASSSA) rugby 7s Most Valuable Player added that he is keen to join the national team.

Coach Carlos Katywa, reflecting on their Ingo Sevens loss, remains optimistic about their prospects in the upcoming Kabeberi Sevens.

"Playing at home brings a lot of pressure, and we faltered, which cost us at the Ingo Sevens. But we won in Kisumu, and we aim to carry that success into Kabeberi," said Katywa.

After the Kabeberi 7s, the circuit will take a one-week break before resuming on September 7-8 for Driftwood 7s. The final leg, Prinsloo Sevens, will be held at the Nakuru Athletic Club on September 14-15, 2024.

After the Dala Sevens, Kabras tops the table with 63 points, KCB RC follows with 56 points, Menengai Oilers are in the third position with 46 points. Ingo Sevens champions are in fourth place with the Menengai Oilers.

Undisputed king

KCB Rugby stands as the undisputed king of the Dala Sevens, having clinched a remarkable six titles. Their dominance began in 2004 and continued with victories in 2006 and 2014. After a five-year hiatus, they reclaimed the trophy in 2019 with a 30-5 win over Menengai Oilers. Their most recent triumph came in 2023.

Mwamba has also enjoyed significant success, securing three titles in 2010, 2011, and 2018. Homeboyz followed closely with three championships, winning in 2016, 2017, and 2022.

Other notable champions include Kenya Harlequin with two titles (2005, 2012), Nakuru with two (2009, 2015), Ulinzi with one (2003), and Strathmore Leos with one (2013).

Achievements by Kabras Sugar

Kenya Cup -2016, 2022, 2023, 2024

Enterprise Cup-2019, 2022, 2023, 2024

Dala Sevens- 2024.

Dala Sevens results: Menengai Oilers 5 – Kabras Sugar RFC 24

Bronze Final: MMUST 19 – Kenya Harlequins 24

5th Place Final: KCB 31 – Nondies 0

Challenge Trophy Final: Strathmore Leos 12 – Stallions 7