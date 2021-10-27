Humphrey Kayange inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Former Kenya Sevens star Humphrey “Tall” Kayange has added another feather to his cap after being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Kayange is the first Kenyan to be on the 164-person Hall of Fame list which celebrates those who have inspired and developed the game from humble origins to the character-building sport it is today.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya's (NOC-K) Athletes Representative has been included in the Class of 2021 which also has Fijian Osea Kolinisau, Huriana Manuel-Carpenter and Cheryl McAfee (New Zealand), Will Carling (England) and Jim Telfer (Scotland).

World Rugby introduced its first inductees in 2006. Since then, national teams, rugby greats and supporters have been inducted.

England’s William Webb Ellis, New Zealand’s Jonah Lomu, Gordon Tietjens (New Zealand), Gillian Burns (England), Bill Beaumont (England), Nelson Mandela (South Africa), Margaret Alphonsi (USA) and Liza Burgess (Wales) are among those who have received this recognition from World Rugby.

Kayange did duty for Kenya in both the Kenya 15s and sevens teams between 2004 and 2016.

The 39-year-old retired after the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. During his active years, Kayange featured in 12 World Rugby Sevens Series seasons, and played in two World Cup Sevens semi-finals in 2009 and 2013.

He also appeared at the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and 2014 and was in Benjamin Ayimba’s squad that won a Sevens Series round for the first time ever during the 2016 Singapore Sevens.

Kayange is the third best points scorer for Kenya Sevens with 799 points and scored 159 tries for the Shujaa side in the World Sevens Series. He scored 12 tries for Kenya’s 15s side Simbas in 12 test matches.

The Kenyan played a key role in rugby returning to the Olympics after 108 years in 2016. He was a member of World Rugby’s bid team that successfully presented the case for the rugby sevens inclusion to International Olympic Committee (IOC) members in 2009.

Kayange, who was nominated for World Rugby Sevens player of the year awards in 2009 and 2013, was elected to the IOC Athletes’ Commission and as an IOC Member in August this year.