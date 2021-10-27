Humphrey Kayange inducted into World Rugby Hall of Fame

Collins Injera

Kenya sevens rugby legend Collins Injera (left) receives his tournament jersey from his brother and former international Humphrey Kayange at the Olympic Villaye on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • The National Olympic Committee of Kenya's (NOC-K) Athletes Representative has been included in the Class of 2021 which also has Fijian Osea Kolinisau, Huriana Manuel-Carpenter and Cheryl McAfee (New Zealand), Will Carling (England) and Jim Telfer (Scotland).
  • World Rugby introduced its first inductees in 2006. Since then, national teams, rugby greats and supporters have been inducted.

Former Kenya Sevens star Humphrey “Tall” Kayange has added another feather to his cap after being inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.