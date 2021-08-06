Kayange’s pledge after being drafted into IOC Athlete’s Commission

Collins Injera

Kenya sevens rugby legend Collins Injera (left) receives his tournament jersey from his brother and former international Humphrey Kayange at the Olympic Villaye on July 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenyan rugby legend spoke after being appointed to the prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission by IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday.

  • During Friday’s elections of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, double Olympic ice hockey bronze medallist Emma Terho of Finland was elected chairperson after defeating Russian pole vault legend Yelena Isinbayeva.

  • She succeeds Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry and will sit on the ruling IOC Executive Board.

In Tokyo

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.