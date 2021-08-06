Kayange’s pledge after being drafted into IOC Athlete’s Commission

In Tokyo

Humphrey Kayange says he would like to see sport used more as a voice to bring positive change in the lives of athletes and society in general.

The Kenyan rugby legend spoke after being appointed to the prestigious International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission by IOC President Thomas Bach on Friday.

“I’m honoured that I got the appointment from the IOC President to join the Athletes’ Commission,” Kayange said.

“It’s been a busy year for the Athletes’ Commission in terms of Rule 40 and Rule 50. We need to use sports more as a voice for issues that are affecting athletes,” he said referring to the IOC’s controversial rules that bar athletes competing in the Games from allowing their images to be used during the Olympic period and also prevent them from demonstrating their religious, political or racial stands.

“I will be amplifying the use of sports as a voice in creating awareness and empowering our athletes so that they are able to ensure they are part of the process in a small way wherever they are,” the retired Kenya sevens rugby star said.

During Friday’s elections of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, double Olympic ice hockey bronze medallist Emma Terho of Finland was elected chairperson after defeating Russian pole vault legend Yelena Isinbayeva.

She succeeds Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry and will sit on the ruling IOC Executive Board.

Four athletes - Spanish basketball legend Pau Gasol, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Japanese fencer Yuki Ota and Polish cyclist Maja Martyna Włoszczowska - were elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission following a vote among competitors at these Tokyo Olympics.

They will be sworn in as IOC members at the Session here on Sunday.

In a tweet, IOC President Bach said he had appointed Kayange to the commission to reflect regional balance.

Kayange, 37, was part of Team Kenya at the Rio 2016 Olympics where sevens rugby was for the first time included in the Olympic programme.

Kayange was nominated for IRB Sevens Player of the Year in 2009 and in 2010 was awarded the Presidential Order of Golden Warrior (OGW) for services in sport.

Currently, he sits in the NOC-K Executive as an Athlete Representative, advising the Executive Board on matters concerning athletes.

The IOC Athletes’ Commission, therefore, has a leading role in the Olympic Movement as it serves as the link between Athletes and IOC.

The IOC Athletes’ Commission comprises members elected by athletes to represent them in the Olympic Movement.

Through them, the views of the athletes are represented and resources to assist athletes are shared.