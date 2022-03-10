How Kabras plan to shut down Oiler's running game

Kabras Sugar coach Jerome Muller issues instructions

Kabras Sugar coach Jerome Muller issues instructions during their training session for Kenya Cup final against Menengai Oilers at Lions Primary School, "The Bulls Ring" in Kakamega on March 10, 2022.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This will be the first time since 2016 that Kabras Sugar are meeting a different team in the final, and the first time the Kenya Cup final is featuring teams from outside Nairobi
  • This season, Oilers also lost to Kabras 32-17 but still made it to the semi-finals to stop champions KCB and reach their maiden Cup final
  • Muller reminisced that last year’s Kenya Cup final taught them a big lesson of holding on to the ball especially when leading


Kabras Sugar Rugby Club will be participating in their seventh Kenya Cup final on Saturday.

