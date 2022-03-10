How Kabras plan to shut down Oiler's running game

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club will be participating in their seventh Kenya Cup final on Saturday.

However, the western Kenya side has only been successful once in the final when they edged out Impala Saracens 22-5 in 2016 in Nairobi to win their first and last Kenya Cup title.

Interestingly, they have met KCB Rugby in the remaining five final matches but ended up losing to the bankers.

This will be the first time since 2016 that Kabras Sugar are meeting a different team in the final, and the first time the Kenya Cup final is featuring teams from outside Nairobi.

Menengai Oilers might have done the great honour of halting KCB from clinching their fifth consecutive Kenya Cup title after handing them a stunning 24-17 defeat in the semi-final, but pundits have Kabras Sugar as favourites to win the final.

However, Kabras Sugar head coach Jerome Muller is an unsettled man. The Oilers' speedy backs and swift wide channel play are giving him sleepless nights.

“I have been with Kabras for two seasons now. We might have beaten them twice but history won't count now. Their mobile forwards have always given their backline attacking options that is why beating KCB didn’t come as a surprise to me,” said Muller.

Kabras Sugar prop Ephraim Odour (centre) charges between teammates during their training session for Kenya Cup final against Menengai Oilers at Lions Primary School, "The Bulls Ring" in Kakamega on March 10, 2022.

Oilers lost to Kabras Sugar 38-9 during the regular season last year but reached their first semi-final before bowing out to KCB 35-17.

This season, Oilers also lost to Kabras 32-17 but still made it to the semi-finals to stop champions KCB and reach their maiden Cup final.

Muller reckoned that they must deploy a formula that will stop the Oilers from moving the ball wide.

“We shall have them under pressure if we can transfer our assault to the wing,” explained Muller, adding that they shall need speed to get to the breakdowns. “That will cut them off spreading the ball wide. Counterattack at the rucks will be vital.”

Muller reminisced that last year’s Kenya Cup final taught them a big lesson of holding on to the ball especially when leading.

“The long break of over one hour after the break during last year’s final disrupted our plan. The best thing we can do is focus on our game and what we do best by getting it right at the set pieces,” noted Muller.

Kabras Sugar blew up their 20-0 lead at the break to lose 28-25 at sudden death in a match that was halted for lack of ambulances at the Nandi Bears Club.

Kabras Sugar fly half Jones Kubu polishes his kicking skills during their training session for Kenya Cup final against Menengai Oilers at Lions Primary School, "The Bulls Ring" in Kakamega on March 10, 2022.

Muller said victory will not only be important but a morale boost for the players and their sponsors West Kenya Sugar Company, western region and their fans.

“Coming to the front door and just not going through or taking the door down isn’t good enough, we need to focus on what we can do best to win the final,” said Muller, who played for Western Province, Free State Cheetahs and South Western District Eagles in South Africa.

Muller, who plied his trade in Italy for one season and in Ireland for six seasons before retiring in 2007, said that his dream is to leave Kabras Sugar and western region with good development programs.

“I want Kabras to win more Kenya Cup titles but if I can have my way, I would develop good junior structures since having more junior players come through will be good for Kenyan rugby,” said Muller.

