How coach Weru turned Menengai Oilers into a smooth flowing rugby outfit

He was part of the Nakuru team that wrote history by winning the Kenya Cup in 2013 and 2014.

Nakuru, fondly known as “Wanyore”, were the first club outside Nairobi to win the prestigious rugby national title.

Arguably the best ever rugby player the Great Rift has produced, Gibson Weru, a former Kenya Sevens and Kenya Simbas fly-half, now wants to win the title as coach of Nakuru-based Menengai Oilers.

Interestingly, when the Menengai Oilers were on their first season, Kabras Sugar were making history as the first club from Western Kenya, and second outside Nairobi to win the Kenya Cup.

And since 2016 when Kabras Sugar edged out 10-time Kenya Cup champions Impala Saracens 22-5 in the final, no other clubs other than KCB and the sugar millers have reached the Kenya Cup final.

Everyone was expecting a KCB, Kabras final again this season. Well, not everyone. Menengai Oilers did what was regarded as “mission impossible”.

On Saturday, without scoring any try, fly-half Geoffrey Ominde’s boot drilled in eight penalties as Oilers stunned the bankers 24-17 to end their dream of becoming the only other club beside Nondescripts and Impala to have won the diadem five consecutive times.

The Oilers, who are just six years old, had not beaten KCB until last Saturday.

With Weru as their pioneer coach, Oilers won Nationwide League in 2016 to earn promotion to the Championship in 2017 where they finished second but got promoted to Kenya Cup in 2018.

Last season, the Oilers lost to KCB 22-19 during the regular season before going down again 35-17 in the semi-final.

This season, the Oilers lost to the bankers 23-18 before their shock victory in the semi-finals.

“Nobody ever thought Kenya Cup would leave the Nairobi County borders bit it happened,” said Weru, who was born and bred in Nakuru.

“It was next to impossible for one to put his bet on Oilers, but I did it.”

Weru said that his boys were hungry for more success and are will be going for nothing short of victory on Saturday

“A look at their faces will tell you, and I believe the victory against KCB gave us a shot in the arm.

“We give Kabras the respect they deserve but we shall be going out for a win,” said a confident Weru.

The former Kenya Sevens star attributed Menengai Oilers achievement to the depth in the squad that has experienced in plenty.

He also noted the immense resources that were pumped into programmes to build the team into a strong outfit.

“It has been a tough journey that has seen us gradually build this team into an all round outfit that believes in itself. We have won matches despite missing key players.”

Oilers were without eighth man Dalmas Chituyi, scrum half Samson Onsomu, winger Timothy Okwemba and Anderson Maina during the semi-final but still had the depth to slay the KCB Lions

“This is a perfect case that kills the coach but I am glad the rest of the players filled in the gaps to contest the rucks and tackle ferociously against KCB,” said Weru.

Unlike KCB, who, even though physical, like moving the ball, Weru said they expect bruising and direct play from Kabras Sugar.

“They are tactical and can change the game at any given time,” said Weru. “But we also have smart players. This will be a good clash.”

Weru, fell in love with rugby in 2000 while a Form Three student at Nakuru Day Secondary School.

The 38-year-old coach played for Nakuru for 13 years, Kenya Sevens for six years and Kenya Simbas for three years.

"I used to play basketball, football and hockey but my school was stronger in rugby and that is why I just drifted into the game," he said.

He joined Nakuru Rugby Club in 2002 upon completing high school and would rise through the ranks to eventually captain the team.

After three seasons with Nakuru, Weru was drafted to Kenya Sevens team by head coach then Gordon Anampiu in 2005 to 2006.

Under the late Benjamin Ayimba, Weru was part of the achieving Shujaa side that register their first win against giants New Zealand at the 2009 Hong Kong Sevens.

It is in this season that Kenya Sevens reached their first ever Cup final in the World Series, in Adelaide, Australia against South Africa.

Kenya reached their maiden World Cup semi-finals the same year.

"2009 was a special year for myself, the team and country. The team management was good," recalls Weru, who won the 2007 Enterprise Cup with Nakuru.

Weru was appointed Nakuru coach in 2015 and went on to win the National Sevens Series with the team before shifting his services to the newly formed Menengai Oilers in 2016.

"Our target this season is to win Kenya Cup after we reached the semis last season. We are now on the cusp.

“I want Oilers to be the best club in this region," said Weru,.