All roads lead to the Bull Ring in Kakamega, but action can also be followed on K24

All roads lead to the Bull Ring in Kakamega this Saturday for the Kenya Cup final showdown between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers.

Tickets are retailing at Sh300 and can be bought at the venue on match day. Advanced ticket can also be obtained via the website mtickets.com.

For those not able to make it to Kakamega for this eagerly anticipated encounter, worry not.

Action can be followed on live television through local station K24, the official broadcast partners of the Kenya Rugby Union.

The TV stations has aired live all 12 previous rounds of the campaign with excellent commentary from Michael Kwambo, who is no slouch in matters rugby.

Kwambo was a member of the all-conquering KCB squad that won three Kenya Cups between 2005 and 2007.

This will be a historic match. For the first time in the 53-year history of Kenya Cup, two teams from outside Nairobi will be competing for the grandest prize of Kenyan club rugby.

Kabras come into this final having topped the regular season standings with 50 points from 10 wins and that solitary 28-20 loss to KCB three weeks ago.

Oilers finished third overall at the close of the regular season on 39 points, winning eight and losing three match, before avenging last season’s semi-final defeat to KCB with that stunning result at Ruaraka.