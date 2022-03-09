All roads lead to the Bull Ring in Kakamega, but action can also be followed on K24

  • Kabras come into this final having topped the regular season standings with 50 points from 10 wins and that solitary 28-20 loss to KCB three weeks ago.
  • Oilers finished third overall at the close of the regular season on 39 points, winning eight and losing three match, before avenging last season’s semi-final defeat to KCB with that stunning result at Ruaraka.
All roads lead to the Bull Ring in Kakamega this Saturday for the Kenya Cup final showdown between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers.

