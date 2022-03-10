KRU name officials for Kenya Cup final

Centre Referee Godwin Karuga gives direction of play

Centre Referee Godwin Karuga gives direction of play during the Kenya Cup rugby match, between Impala RFC and Kabras Sugar at Impala Club in Nairobi on March 5, 2016. Karuga will handle the Kenya Cup final duel between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers at The Bull Ring in Kakamega on Saturday.


Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Karuga boasts of 23 years experience, having begun his officiating journey in 1999 in the Eric Shirley Shield before being promoted to Kenya Cup the same year
  • Karuga, who turns 50 in June, has officiated in six Kenya Cup finals and five Enterprise Cup finals


Experienced Godwin Karuga will handle the Kenya Cup final duel between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers at The Bull Ring in Kakamega on Saturday.

