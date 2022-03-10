KRU name officials for Kenya Cup final

Experienced Godwin Karuga will handle the Kenya Cup final duel between Kabras Sugar and Menengai Oilers at The Bull Ring in Kakamega on Saturday.

Karuga boasts of 23 years experience, having begun his officiating journey in 1999 in the Eric Shirley Shield before being promoted to Kenya Cup the same year.

Karuga, who turns 50 in June, has officiated in six Kenya Cup finals and five Enterprise Cup finals.

However, this will be his first time the ardent golfer will be taking charge as centre referee in five years.

Karuga will be assisted by Moses Ndung’u, who officiated the 2019 and 2021 Kenya Cup finals, and Constant Cap.

The match that kicks off at 3.00pm will be preceded by Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship match between Western Bulls and Kisumu at 1pm.

“It will be an exciting and interesting final, and I am looking forward to it. Both teams play running rugby but I have able assistants in Ndungú and Cap,” said Karuga, who also plays golf off handicap five.

Kabras Sugar Rugby Club chairman Philip Jalang’o disclosed that preparations for the Kenya Cup final at The Bullring, Kakamega are complete.

Jalang'o said gate charges will be Sh300, which will be redeemable with free products from Aquamist Water Limited, adding that they will restrict entry to 2,000 fans only.