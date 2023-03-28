Finally, KRU polls to proceed

The rugby fraternity can now breathe a sigh of relief after the High Court allowed the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) elections to proceed on Wednesday tat the RFUEA.

The elections, which were scheduled for Friday last week, aborted after Sports Registrar Rose Wasike obtained a High Court order stopping the process that was to coincide with the Union’s Annual General Meeting.

Wasike filed an application at the High Court saying she didn't agree with the Sport Dispute Tribunal's ruling that nullified KRU elections held September 6, last year.

Lady Justice Christine Meoli temporarily ordered the stay of the notice dated February 20, 2023 calling for the AGM scheduled for March 24, 2023.

According to the consent signed by State Counsel Martin Munene on Tuesday, the order suspending the elections have been vacated and that the elections and the SGM will go on starting at 3pm in accordance with KRU Constitution and Sports Act.

Munene directed the KRU chairman Oduor Gangla, who was the second respondent in the case, to ensure that either the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) or Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) to preside over the process.

Sports Dispute Tribunal in its ruling on February 14, this year, said the elections held on September 6, last year were marred by irregularities including the AGM notice which fell short.

SDT indicated that the election of Joshua Aroni as the treasurer, Moses Ndale (vice chairman), Ian Mugambi (secretary general) and Oscar Mango and Leslie Mwangale (directors) as null and void thus ordering a fresh process within 60 days.

Sports Dispute Tribunal also lashed out at Wasike, accusing her of interfering with the elections, especially when she allowed County Associations that were not KRU affiliates to participate in the elections.

Even though the County Associations are registered with the Sports Registrar, they can only become KRU affiliates with consent from members as per the KRU Constitution.

Wasike challenged this SDT ruling at the High Court, but after the intervention of Sports Principal Secretary Jonathan Mueke on Friday, a consensus was reached to have the order withdrawn for the elections to proceed.

However, a technicality arose since the application to lift the order was time barred forcing the elections to be postponed pending an application on Monday.

Former flanker Sasha Mutai and Aroni are expected to sail unopposed as KRU chairman and treasurer respectively.

Mutai, who is seeking a third stab for the top seat, and Aroni, who is the current treasurer, had no challengers by close of nominations on Friday last week.