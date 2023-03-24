New date for KRU polls after truce

The last minute efforts between Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and Sports Registrar to have the KRU elections take place on Friday at RFUEA failed over a technicality despite both parties having reached a consensus.

Sports Registrar Rose Wasike had obtained a High Court order on Thursday stopping the elections that were to coincide with the Union's Annual General Meeting.

Wasike had challenged the Sports Dispute Tribunal ruling on February 14, this year that had nullified part of KRU elections that were held September last year.

Addressing the delegates, who had arrived for the meeting, KRU chairman Oduor Gangla told them that even though they had agreed to have the order vacated, the process was to be done at the High Court.

Gangla said that they plan to file an application on Monday with the AGM and Elections now set for Wednesday at RFUEA.

"We agreed that the elections can go on after consultations involving the Union, Wasike and the ministry of sports among parties involved," said Gangla. "However, we were not able to file the application on time as courts had already closed."

Gangla said they could not have gone on with the elections and AGM since the High Court order was still active.

"Wasike is our regulator and we couldn't have ignored her concerns and the order hence our push for out of court settlement," said Gangla as members unanimously agreed on the new date for the AGM and Elections.

Gangla said that the move to have the elections next week is driven by the fact that the current board's term ends on March 31, this year.

Lady Justice Christine Meoli temporarily ordered the stay of the notice dated February 20, 2023 calling for the AGM scheduled for March 24, 2023.

"The motion ia certified for hearing on May 9, 2023," said Justice Meoli in an order to acting KRU secretary general Ray Olendo and Kenya Rugby Union.

The move by Wasike to halt the process would have had far reaching repercussions with the term of the current KRU Board set to elapse on March 31, this year.

With no board in place, the ministry of sports could be forced move in and form an interim committee, which could result into suspension by World Rugby and Africa Rugby.

Kenya Sevens team, Shujaa, and Kenya 15s team, the Simbas, will be banned from participating in international events.

Sports Dispute Tribunal in its ruling on February 14, this year, said the elections were marred by irregularities including the AGM notice which fell short.