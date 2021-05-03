Ex-rugby star Alex Olaba to remain in remand awaiting ruling on bail cancellation

Former rugby player Alex Olaba makes a call when he appeared before a Milimani court on May 3, 2021. The prosecution has applied for Olaba's bail to be cancelled after he allegedly threatened the key witness in a rape case. The prosecution says he should be remanded at Industrial Area remand until the conclusion of the trial.

  • According to the charge sheet, the two are alleged to have committed the offence on February 11, 2018 at Seefa apartment in High-rise in Nairobi County.
  • Trial Magistrate had warned the duo against interfering with witnesses lined up in the case, lest their bail terms be cancelled.

Former Kenya Sevens player Alex Olaba will be held at Industrial Area remand awaiting a ruling on whether his bail will be cancelled.

