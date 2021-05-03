Ex-rugby star Alex Olaba to remain in remand awaiting ruling on bail cancellation

Former Kenya Sevens player Alex Olaba will be held at Industrial Area remand awaiting a ruling on whether his bail will be cancelled.

Mr Olaba, who is facing charges of gang rape jointky with Frank Wanyama, was arrested about a fortnight ago over allegations that he threatened to kill a key witness in the rape case.

Making the application before Milimani magistrate Zeinab Abdul Monday, the prosecutor said the life of the witness was in danger. She said Olaba committed the offence while out on bail.

The prosecutor, Evelyne Onunga, said the police had concluded Investigations and are ready to charge him with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to defeat justice.

The prosecutor says Olaba cant enjoy his liberty when the prosecution key witness' life is at risk.

In response, Mr Olaba said the conspiracy to murder charges are just mere allegations. He said he has always been attending court without fail and intends to do until the conclusion of the trial.

The court will give a ruling on the application on May 10.

The two former Kenya Sevens rugby players were charged afresh last July with gang raping a woman three years ago.

They pleaded not guilty to two counts each, and the court released them on cash bail of Sh300,000 each, despite protestations from the prosecution.

The duo were charged after the High Court declared their case a mistrial after It emerged that the complainant was not sworn as required by law, before she testified.

They had already spent 10 months in prison, had been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each, for gang-raping the woman at Wanyama’s apartment in Highrise in 2018.

According to the charge sheet, the two are alleged to have committed the offence on February 11, 2018 at Seefa apartment in High-rise in Nairobi County.