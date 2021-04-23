Ex-rugby star Alex Olaba detained for witness interference in rape case

Rugby player Alex Olaba before the Milimani Law Courts on April 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

  • Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled on Friday that one week was enough for police to investigate Mr Olaba's recent charge of attempting to murder the witness in relation to a 2018 gang-rape incident.  

Former rugby player Alex Olaba, now accused of attempting to murder a State witness in his rape case, will spend the next seven days at Kilimani Police Station.

