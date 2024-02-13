Ex-Kenya and Harlequin loose forward Fred Oduor dies at 67

Former Kenya Simbas back row Fred Oduor is dead.

A statement from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Tuesday indicated that Oduor, who played for Kenya Cup Club sides, Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad and Kenya Harlequin, passed away on Monday.

Oduor, 67, launched his rugby career while in Form Two at Lenana School in 1972, and was one of the few players called up to Kenya when playing for the Blak Blad who then in the second division.

Oduor represented Kenya Combined Schools XVs in 1977 before being selected to represent the East African Tuskers on of Zambia and Zimbabwe in 1982.

The team comprised the best players from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania including Jackson “Jacko” Omaido, Tom Oketch, Godfrey “Chief” Edebe, Johnny Yakas and the late Chris Onsotti, J.B. Nyamwange and Peter Akatsa.

Akatsa had been the latest player in the team to pass on in October last year in the United State of America alongside the legendary athletics coach and administrator, the late John Velzian, who was the team’s doctor.

Velzian died in January 2022. Oduor played at positions six, seven, and eight.