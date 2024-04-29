Triumphant Chipu jet back, demand better preps for world event

The national rugby under-20 team, Chipu, has called for better preparations ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy scheduled for July 2 to 17 this year in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Chipu qualified to represent Africa at the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy when they edged out Zimbabwe Junior Sables 28-13 to recapture Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.

The team wants Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to accord them early camping and avail their allowances and merchandise on time so as to have the peace, motivation and inspiration to match the big boys at the World Under-20 Trophy.

World Rugby Under-20 Trophy is the second-tier age-grade rugby competition where the winner gets promoted to World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

It will be the third time Kenya is participating in the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy after the country hosted the championship in 2009 and last year.

“I think the union and government can do better by providing the platform for early training and camps. A team that performs well gets to bond together through frequent camps,” said the team captain and flanker, Edmund Omondi.

“Providing an allowance and kits on time will keep the mental stake of the players up there...we shall go to bed at peace and wake up to deliver," explained Omondi.

Omondi said that they started working on performance in Harare way back last year after they lost to the Junior Sables at Barthes Cup and World Under-20 Trophy tournament that Kenya hosted.

Omondi was speaking upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday from Zimbabwe.

“We only changed our mindset and the boys really wanted it more this time around," said Omondi, adding that Zimbabwe was their main target this year.

“Yes, we had prepared and had a good team last year but we lacked the confidence. But again, God had a part in it and the victory is his too,” explained Omondi, adding that they had to clear Namibia and Tunisia first before confronting Zimbabwe.

“Even after we trailed 10-0 against Zimbabwe, we never lost hope since we were mentally strong and resilient,” said Omondi, adding that the victory meant a lot for them since nobody had given them a chance.

Head coach Simon Jawichre said what his players want to be able to perform in Scotland are not extraordinary things that are out of this world.

“It’s good that we have been promised that things will be better by the ministry of sports officials who accompanied us to Zimbabwe," said Jawichre.

Jawichre said that they had problems starting with the kitting and allowances but they were able to put them aside to perform.

“The advantage I had is that I had a good set of boys who listened to us and followed instructions to the latter.

"The boys went through a lot but great discipline carried the day,” said Jawichre, adding that paying allowances on time enables the players to settle small things that they want.

Jawichre said the victory felt special because Kenya qualified for the first time through a competitive championship unlike when they hosted in 2009 and last year.