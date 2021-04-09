Chile stun sloppy Kenya Sevens in Dubai

Minnows Chile put up a spirited battle to stun Kenya 14-12 to storm into the semi-finals of the Emirates Invitational Sevens at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

Tony Omondi put Kenya ahead with a try but the Chileans staged some lovely buildup to land a converted try and take the lead 7-5 at the break.

The South Americans were unrelenting as they went for another touchdown, capitalising on Kenya’s sloppy defending to stretch their lead to 14-5.

Alvin Otieno’s try that Daniel Taabu converted was not enough to rescue the Kenyans.

Kenya will now meet Spain in the Plate semi-finals. Spain lost to Argentina 24-12 in the quarterfinals.

In the other quarterfinals results, France hammered Uganda 33-7 while Canada edged out Japan 29-12.

France were up against Canada while Argentina were to face Chile in the main event semi-finals.

Kenya finished third in the first leg of the Emirates Invitational Sevens after beating Japan 31-14 in the playoff last weekend.

The shock defeat came a day after Kenya proved flawless in the preliminaries where they won all their three matches.