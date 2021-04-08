Kenya 7s swat aside Uganda, Canada and Spain in Dubai tourney

Kenya's Billy "The Kid"Odhiambo evades a tackle from a Ugandan player during their Pool "Blue" match of the Emirates Invitational Sevens at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai on April 8, 2021. Kenya won 28-10.

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Kenya will now face Chile in the quarterfinal on Friday.
  • Kenya Lionesses managed to salvage a 10-10 draw against Japan after they had lost 22-5 to Canada and 31-5 to France in their opening two matches.
  • The Lionesses had lost all their matches in the first leg last weekend.

Kenya Sevens launched their campaign at the second leg of Emirates Invitational Sevens strongly, winning all their matches on Thursday against Uganda, Canada and Spain at the Sevens Stadium, Dubai.

