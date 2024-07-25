Battling Shujaa lose to Australia in Paris Olympics

Kenya Sevens rally themselves ahead of their rugby match against Argentina at the Paris Olympic Games at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on July 24, 2024.

Photo credit: Joan Pereruan | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Reporter

NMG Sport

What you need to know:

  • Kenya wrap up their pool outing against Samoa on Thursday from 3pm.
  • Shujaa, freshly promoted to the elite World Rugby Sevens Series, must finish in the top-two positions to guarantee qualification to the quarter-finals. The two third-placed best teams will also earn a ticket to the quarter-finals.

Kenya Sevens'dream of reaching the medal play-off quarter-final dimiished after they lost their second pool B match 21-7 to Australia 21-7 in  at the  Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday. 

It was their second loss after going down 31-12 to Series champions Argentina in their opening pool B” match earlier.  

They now must beat Samoa by a large margin in their last pool outing on Thursday at 3pm to have a chance of qualifying as the two best last teams from the three pools. 

Related

Australia had earlier edged out Samoa 21-14 in another pool "B" duel to seal their place in the medal play-off quarter-final.

They are joined by Argentina who crashed Samoa 28-12 in their second pool match.  The two teams that will top in the three pools will qualify for the play-off quarter-final.

James Turner put Australia ahead with a try that Dietrich Roache converted, but Samuel Asati would put co-captain Tony Omondi through from the ruck to score and convert to level 7-7.

Nathan Lawson recaptured the lead for Australia as Roache added the extras to pull away 14-7 at the break. Roache's boot finished it off by converting Corey Toole's try. 

Kenya Sevens finished 11th at the 2016 Rio Games before settling ninth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the headlines