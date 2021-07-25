AK names Kamworor's replacement in 10,000 metres Olympics team

Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line

Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line to win the men's 10,000m race during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 30, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Photo credit: Fredrik Sandberg | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kamworor, who sustained an ankle injury in training this week, was a big medal prospect in the team that also has national cross country champion Rodgers Kwemoi and Weldon Kipkirui
  • The 10,000 metres men Olympic gold, has proved elusive since 1968 when Naftali Temu last won the race in Mexico
  • The 10,000 metres final is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo

Athletics Kenya (AK) have named World 2019 bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto as Geoffrey Kamworor's replacement in Kenya's 10,000 metres team for the Tokyo Olympic Games. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.