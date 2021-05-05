Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  • CS Matiang'i said they will look into the two matters with urgency.
  • "We are extremely happy with the performance of the team and we wish them well in the forthcoming events. I will meet with Commissioner General Wycliffe Ogalo to look into the budget set aside and see what we can do as far as the indoor facility is concerned. Hopefully, we will have a ground breaking soon," added Matiang'i.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Service in charge of sports, Catherine Ndereba, has urged the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government to promote the recently feted women's volleyball team.

