Pipeline, Prisons name squads for Africa Clubs Championship

Kenya Pipeline and Kenya Prisons women's volleyball teams have named their respective squads for next week's African Clubs Championship in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Pipeline left for the host nation late Thursday night at 11.55pm, while Prisons are scheduled to depart on Sunday for the April 19 to May 1 event.

Left attackers Magdalyne Chemtai and Winnie Adhiambo are expected to make maiden appearance for 2019 bronze medallists Pipeline as middle blocker Ruth Jepng'etich will be making a comeback to the annual event after missing the competition for the last four years.

Jepng'etich was battling cancer of the Lymphoma but she has since recovered and says she is ready to rumble.

"I'm glad that I'm slowly picking up the pieces. The last time I participated in event was in 2015 and we won silver. We are going to push ourselves and hopefully we will perform well," said the former national team player.

Team coach Paul Gitau, speaking during the flag hand over to the team at the Pipeline headquarters, Nairobi on Thursday remained optimistic of good results.

Pipeline Managing Director Macharia Irungu challenged the players to invest in academics saying they won't play forever.

"The company is scheduled to build training grounds in Naivasha and Mombasa to give options to the team ahead of future assignments and therefore I wish you well in the clubs championships," said Irungu.

On the other hand, Prisons coach Azenga Mavisi named fast-rising attackers Meldine Sande and Teresa Akai in his 11-member squad.

The two are expected to make a maiden appearance to the event.

Mavisi said they have prepared well and they look forward to the championship.

"We finalised our training today and everyone is raring to go. We know the event will be tough but we are going to give our best and see what happens," said the tactician, who is holding brief for head coach Josp Barasa. Barasa is with the national women's team that is currently training in a bubble at the Moi International Sports Centre, kasarani ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Both Prisons and Pipeline will be without several key members of their squad in the Championship.

Prisons will miss the services of libero Elizabeth Wanyama, setter Jane Wacu, Joan chelagat (middle blocker), attackers Pamela Masaisai and Immaculate Chemtai and centre Lorine Chebet, while Pipeline are without Pamela Adhiambo, Gladys Ekaru and influential libero Agrippina Kundu who are all with the national team at Kasarani.

Pipeline squad: Lydia Iswani, Triza Atuka, Yvonne Sinaida, Celestine Nyongesa, Rose Magoi, Metrine Nabwire, Winnie Adhiambo, Esther Wangeci, Betty Sifuna, Gaudencia Makokha, Tebla Simiyu, Ruth Jepng'etich, Magdalyne Chemtai and Esther Mutinda.

Officials: Paul Gitau (head coach), Esther Jepkosgei (assistant coach), Hellen Gichuru (team manager), Eric Ogola (trainer), Nicholas Rono (team doctor)

Prisons squad: Brackcidise Agala, Meldine Sande, Yvonne Wavinya, Anne Lowem, Sheryline Jepkemboi, Diana Khisa, Tarus Judith, Florence Bosire, Herman Kipyegon, Lydia Maiyo and Teresa Akai