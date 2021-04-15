Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Pipeline's Magdalyne Chemtai focused on the prize

By  Samuel Gacharira

What you need to know:

  • Next target for up and coming Pipeline player is a Malkia Strikers call-up
  • CAVB’s premier club competition starts in Tunisia next week.
  • Four Kenyan teams will compete in the men’s and women’s events to be held in Tunis and Kelibia respectively. In this week-long series, Nation Sport writer Samuel Gacharira takes us behind the scenes to reveal how coaches and players of the four clubs are preparing for the continental tournament

“It’s a dream,” Magdalyne Chemtai concedes, shaking her head before grinning. “I still can’t believe it. If you asked me then, I wouldn’t predict that I would come this far,” adds the Kenya Pipeline number one.

