Bitok optimistic of good show in Tokyo as Wacu jets in

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok says the arrival of experienced setter Jane Wacu in the country is timely.

Wacu, who is attached to club Anse Royale of Seychelles, arrived in the country on Wednesday evening ahead of the forthcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Bitok said Wacu's arrival was a timely boost for team now that four Brazilian High Performance coaches Luizomar de Moura, Roberto Opice Neto, Jefferso Arosti and Marcelo Vitorino De Souza are expected in the country on Friday.

The four Brazilian tacticians were forwarded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

"Wacu will go into isolation for two days and then go for coronavirus tests before she joins the team hopefully over the weekend. She is a proper player and her presence means a lot to the squad. Only two setters have been in the camp and trying out new things has not been easy but with her arrival I believe it will be better," said Bitok.

Joy Lusenaka and Emmaculate Nekesa are the two setters that have been part of the team which is in bubble training at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Bitok at the same time said they intend to pick valuable lessons from the tacticians for the two weeks they will be with the team before flying to Brazil next month.