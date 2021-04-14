Bitok optimistic of good show in Tokyo as Wacu jets in

Malkia Strikers setter Jane Wacu arrives at Yaoundé International Airport in Cameroon on January 3, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The four Brazilian tacticians were forwarded to Kenya by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB).

National women's volleyball team coach Paul Bitok says the arrival of experienced setter Jane Wacu in the country is timely.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.