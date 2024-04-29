Pipeline book early quarter-final ticket at African tourney

Kenya Pipeline have booked a quarter-final slot at the ongoing Africa Clubs Championship without serving a ball.

The Oilers, who topped Group "C'' unbeaten with nine points, were set to face the fourth-placed team in Pool "A" in the Round of 16 but the group only had three teams.

On their way to the quarter-finals, the Oilers, under the guidance of former Kenyan international Esther Jepkosgei, defeated Mayo Kani Evolution (Cameroon), Customs (Nigeria) 3-0 and Saint Denis Olympique Volley (Reunion Islands) all in straight sets in Group "C".

Experienced Pipeline and national team middle blocker Triza Atuka said:

"We had a bye in the round of 16 and therefore we wait to see who will face in the quarter-finals. We had a relatively easy pool but now the real work awaits us in the forthcoming matches. I'm one player who believes in landing in a tougher than easy pool because with an easy pool, you get to relax when you are winning unlike a tough pool which builds momentum and puts you in a competition mood."

Kenya's other representatives, KCB Women's Volleyball Team and Kenya Prisons have their work cut out,to reclaim the title, as they take to the courts in round of 16 matches on Tuesday.

2022 champions KCB have a date with Asec Mimosas from Cote d'Ivoire ,while Kenya Prisons, who last won the title in 2013, take on Nigeria Customs Service in another match.

KCB, who were drawn in pool "D" had a smooth sail to the knockout stage after winning all their pool matches, while Kenya Prisons won and lost one match in Pool "A".

The bankers topped their pool with nine points after seeing off Sports De La Wilaya de Bejaia from Algeria 3-0, Lito Team from Cameroon 3-1 and Sococim from Senegal 3-0, as compatriots Prisons lost to Al Ahly 3-0 before they came from a set down to beat NC Bejaia from Algeria 3-1.

"We have been paired against Asec Mimosas which is a regular team in this championship so they understand the games well. We will not underrate them and we will give the match the seriousness it deserves and play our game well. We believe with that we will have the final laugh. Players are ready for tomorrow's important clash," said KCB Captain Edith Wisa.

Should KCB and Prisons win their respective Round 16 matches, they will clash in the quarter-final stage.

Prisons assistant coach Azenga Mavisi said they beat the Nigerians in the quarter-finals of the 2022 edition held in Tunisia and are optimistic of a similar result. Mavisi also explained why they have toyed with their lineup in pool matches.

"They are familiar opponents. We eliminated them at the quarters and I don't see the script changing. We went for our morning training sessions and the players are all set and ready for the round of 16 match. We will not be overconfident but we hope for a better ending," said Mavisi.