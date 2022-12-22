Pipeline ace Makuto joins UAE side

Kenyan international Violet Makuto has completed her move to United Arab Emirates (UAE) side Al Wasl.

The left-handed opposite, who was part of Malkia Strikers team that finished 19th at the World Championships in October, will spend a season at the Dubai-based side after joining them from local giants Kenya Pipeline.

The 29-year-old is confident of leaving a mark at Al Wasl in what is her first professional stint abroad. She cited her return to Pipeline earlier this year and High Performance training with national team as reasons why she is enjoying good form.

“This has been one of my best years in volleyball. Coach (Paul) Gitau has really pushed me in training since I returned to Pipeline in January and the Brazil training camp with the national team also helped me improve my game.

“I am happy about this move and excited about the challenge ahead. I remain grateful to Kenya Pipeline for releasing me and allowing me to pursue this dream. I know a lot will be expected from me as a professional player and I am ready to show them they made the right decision to sign me,” Makuto told Nation Sport Thursday moments before her departure at JKIA.

It was put to her that she might be deployed more as an opposite at Al Wasl and not middle blocker where she is more effective and lethal.

“One of my strengths is I am a versatile player. I can play as a middle blocker and opposite. I enjoy playing both positions so this is nothing new to me. Wherever I will be fielded, I’ll give my best to help the team win,” she offered.

Kenya Pipeline team manager Hellen Gichuru said Makuto’s move was a “spectacular” way to end what has been a successful year for the club with three of their players turning professional.

Veronica Adhiambo and Noel Murambi are the other Pipeline players to have turned professional this year.

“We are proud of what we have achieved as a club this year. Having three players turning professional is no mean feat and Makuto’s move has just come at the right time. She has been dedicated in training and always a good example to the younger ones.

"We are hopeful that the trend will continue next year because we want our players to achieve their full potential by playing abroad, not just in local competitions,” said Hellen.

Gitau was equally elated with Makuto’s move noting that her departure has opened doors for the upcoming Miriam Chelimo and Zeddy Cheruto to vie for places in his first team.

"It's another fulfilling moment for me as a coach to see one of my players turning professional. Since she returned, Makuto has been a key player for us and I am happy she has gotten this opportunity since she deserves it.

"We have young players like Miriam and Zeddy in her position who are showing a lot of potential and this is now their opportunity to show what they can do," said Gitau.