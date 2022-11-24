Kenya Pipeline star Noel Murambi joins Cypriot club

Malkia Strikers assistant captain Noel Murambi has joined Cyprus Division A side Lemesos Volleyball Club on a season-long deal.

Murambi, 33, was among the key players for the national team at this year’s World Championship in Netherlands where Kenya finished 19th out of 24.

She becomes the third player in the national team to turn professional this year after Veronica Adhiambo (Tarsus Belediyespor, Turkey) and Sharon Chepchumba (Aris Thessaloniki, Greece).

Speaking to Nation Sport from her Limassol base on Wednesday, Murambi thanked Kenya Pipeline for releasing her in good time to link up with her new employers.

“In the past I’ve had opportunities to turn professional but I couldn’t secure a release from my club. When this opportunity came up, I discussed it with my coach (Paul Gitau) and he was so positive," said Murambi.

“I wanted to try a new challenge of playing in Europe and I’m grateful to everyone at Pipeline who has made this dream come true. I’ve already had one training session with the team and I’m looking forward to playing my first game next week,” said Murambi.

The outside hitter also revealed Luizomar de Moura’s hand in her move after the Brazilian coach, who was in charge of Malkia Strikers at the World Championship, linked her with an agent who secured the deal with Lemesos.

Kenya Pipeline team manager Hellen Gichuru described Murambi as a “loyal servant” of the club and a shining example to the younger players in the team.

“Murambi is an experienced and consistent player and deserves this move. It goes to show what hard work and discipline can make a player achieve. She is a leader who will always be part of this team,” said Gichuru.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau noted that Murambi’s move was long overdue adding that he expects the youngsters in his team to step up.

“As a coach it’s always my goal to ensure that my players keep improving by either joining the national team or turning professional. Murambi has been focused in training and this move has come at the right time. We have many good players in her position who will now get a chance to show what they can do,” said Gitau.

Murambi had her medical on Tuesday when she also watched Lemesos lose 3-1 to Nea Salamina in a league match.

Lemesos are ranked sixth in the eight-team league with six points from five matches. They have won two and lost three so far.