Kenya Pipeline star Adhiambo lands pro deal in Turkey

Malkia Strikers outside hitter Veronica Adhiambo has joined Turkish 1 Ligi side Tarsus Belediyespor on a one-year deal.

Adhiambo, who joined Kenya Pipeline from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in October last year, was among the star performers for Kenya national women’s team at the ongoing FIVB World Championships in the Netherlands and Poland.

She tallied 50 points (41 kills, four blocks, five aces) from six first round matches as Kenya finished fifth in Pool ‘A’ to miss out on a place in the second round.

The 23-year-old notably scored a game-high 22 points in Kenya’s last match at the World Championships against Puerto Rico.

Overall, only opposite attacker Sharon Chepchumba scored more points, an impressive 66 from six matches.

Adhiambo told Nation Sport she was happy that her break out campaign at the World Championships has made her realize her childhood dream of turning professional.

“I feel good to be making my first move abroad. This is a dream come true because I’ve always wanted to play professional volleyball. Finally, my hard work and sacrifice have paid off,” said Adhiambo.

“I know the Turkish league is one of the best in the world but I am ready to do my best.”

Kenya Pipeline Company General Manager Human Resource and Administration Nyambura Kimani said it was no-brainer approving Adhiambo’s transfer noting it was long overdue after her stellar performance during the Africa Club Championships where Pipeline finished third in May.

“We are happy for her and this is what Kenya Pipeline is all about, giving players a platform to realize their dreams. She has been a good example to the rest of the team since she joined and her move is a challenge to the others to work harder,” said Nyambura who is the team’s matron.

“We will continue supporting the team like we have done over the years because we are sure there are other Adhiambos out there who can achieve their dream through Kenya Pipeline,” she added.

Kenya Pipeline team manager Hellen Gichuru tipped Adhiambo to play in the big leagues in the near future.

“I have known her to be a disciplined player and she is just getting started. This move will open more doors for her because she has got great potential. As Pipeline we wish her well in her professional career,” said Gichuru.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau noted that her departure will present an opportunity to other players to step up their game and force their way into the first team.

“As a coach I’m always happy when my player makes a step in her career. It’s very good for the team since it’s a motivation to the younger ones like Daisy (Chepkorir) and Miriam (Chelimo) to work harder and fill her position,” said Gitau.