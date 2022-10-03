Malkia Strikes ace Sharon Chepchumba turns pro

Malkia Strikers opposite attacker Sharon Chepchumba has linked up with her new club Aris Thessaloniki in Greece.

Chepchumba was not part of the national women's volleyball team that arrived in the country on Sunday night after they were knocked out of FIVB World Championship in the Netherlands.

The hard-hitting KCB Women’s Team player connected to Greece to link up with her new team that features in the A2 League.

Chepchumba, who has had stints with Kenya Volleyball Federation defending champions Kenya Prisons and former winners Kenya Pipeline, landed a six-month lucrative deal.

At the global event, Chepchumba emerged top scorer for the East Africans with 66 points made of 64 kills and two blocks.

Kenya coach Paul Bitok said it was a matter of time before Chepchumba turned pro.

“Chepchumba's future is bright and I’m happy that she took the chance to play in Greece. That will be a stepping stone for her going forward. The Greek League is set to commence on October 22 and she is there in time for the season,” said Bitok.

“Some more players will definitely turn professional soon and we are excited that our participation in the World Championship has opened doors for young players. The more we have players play professional, the better for the growth of our team," Bitok added.

Kenya finished fifth in pool ‘A’ and failed to proceed to the next phrase, winning only once against their rivals Cameroon 3-1, who finished bottom without a point.