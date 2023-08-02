Western region teams under pressure to shine on home soil

Hosts Western Region will be under pressure to perform well at this year’s National Secondary Schools Term Two Games set for August 7-12 at Kakamega High School.

There is no denying the rich talent that lies in the region and the level of competition and rivalry that plays out among schools during competitions.

National boys’ football champions Ebwali Secondary School, record 12 time football champions Kakamega High School and multiple volleyball champions Lugulu Girls High School were all eliminated at the sub-county, county and regional level.

Don't be fooled that in the absence of the trio, Western Region will parade ‘weak’ teams. They have a formidable line-up that will challenge for honours buoyed by home advantage and passionate fans.

Leading the football charge will be Shanderema Secondary School, Butere Girls High School and Madira Girls Secondary School. The “Eagles”of Shanderema will be making their debut at the national stage, while Butere’s “Red Commandos are back after a nine-year hiatus.

Madira’s “Soccer Assassins” made history after becoming the first girls’ secondary school to qualify for the Kenya Women’s Premier League after finishing top of the Division One League Zone B last weekend.

Shanderema might be newbies at this stage, but their coach Kevin Asuba has experienced success at the nationals. He was the assistant coach of Kakamega High School when they won the title in 2014 after seeing off Kisumu Day High School 1-0 at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Kakamega head coach then was Brenden Mwinamo, now coach of Musingu Boys’ High School, whom Shanderema beat 3-0 in the Western region football final. Asuba masterminded his former side’s exit at the county stage.

“Our fans are very enthusiastic about the team. Some of them have been buying us gifts whenever we play and it will be unfair for us to let them down. We are not going to participate at the nationals, but to win so that we proceed to the East African level,” said Asuba.

“We have raw talent on display who are prepared to put up a good fight. Let no one underrate us because we are first timers,” he added.

The team will depend on Mark Shaban, Didmus Barasa and Simon Masinza, who features for the “Green Commandos” in the Football Kenya Federation Division One League.

They have been drawn against Bute Boys Secondary School from Wajir County, Homa Bay County’s Agoro Sare High School and Kirangari High School from Kiambu County in pool “A” of the nationals.

Butere Girls’ last appearance at the nationals was in 2014 when they won the title in Kakamega. Howard Shikanga, the team’s head coach, said the team is ready to reclaim its place at the national stage.

“It has taken some time to put a new team in place and the girls are very promising,” said Shikanga.

After they were disqualified from the rugby 15s event during Term One Games for fielding an ineligible player, Koyonzo Boys Secondary School will hope to build on that disappointment to defend their national rugby sevens crown.

As hosts, Western will field four teams in the discipline with Vihiga Boys High School, Bungoma Boys High School and Kimobo Secondary School joining Koyonzo.