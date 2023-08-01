Trans Nzoia dominates Rift Valley squad for nationals

Trans Nzoia County schools form the bulk of Rift Valley Region team for this year’s Secondary Schools Term Two national games scheduled for August 7-12 at Kakamega High School and Bukhungu Stadium.

In the Rift Valley region’s squad for the national championships, only rugby sevens and boys’ 3x3 basketball champions Menengai High School (Nakuru) and Tambach Boys do not come from Trans Nzoia County.

The contingent will arrive for the annual showpiece as overwhelming favourites to sweep the titles after their triumph at the National Secondary Schools Term One Games held in April in Eldoret. One of the schools that is likely to draw a lot of interest is Andersen High School from Kwanza Sub-County.

The debutantes will field teams in boys’ volleyball and girls’ netball in the week-long competition. They caused a huge upset during the Rift Valley Region Games held in Laikipia two weeks ago, shocking national boys’ volleyball champions Cheptil High School in the semi-final.

It was sweet revenge for Andersen, who lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-21) to Cheptil in last year’s final.

They went on to win a dramatic five-set thriller against Olmoran High School of Laikipia County in the final. The match was switched to three different venues due to crowd trouble. Andersen eventually triumphed 25-17, 25-16, 24-26, 23-25, 16-14 at Ndururumo High School ground to qualify for the nationals.

The school’s Games’ Head of Department, Eric Musungu said they just’ don’t want to make the numbers at the nationals, but leave a mark.

Suffered heartbreak

“The disappointment of last year helped us to work on our mistakes and I am glad that we have reaped the benefits of our labour. I believe we have what it takes to claim the titles in Kakamega,” Musungu told Nation Sport yesterday.

He said training sessions have increased for both teams to get them ready for the battle ahead. Musungu added that the principal, Julius Mibei has been supportive despite financial challenges facing the school.

“He is always ready to go an extra mile to make sure the players are comfortable and I hope we can repay his support by winning in Kakamega,” he added.

They have been placed in pool “B” alongside Nairobi’s Ruthimitu Mixed Secondary School, Onjiko Boys High School (Nyanza) and 2004 winners Tetu High School (Central).

“I think it is a fair draw and we have a strong chance of making it out. With no clear favourite, any team can fancy its chances of winning the title,” Musungu added.

Their netball team beat NYS Girls High School from Nakuru County 52-19 in the regional final.

A few kilometres away at St Anthony’s Boys High School, excitement is also building as the school returns to the national stage after missing out last year.

The “Solidarity Boys” are favourites to win their sixth boys’ football title especially in the absence of defending champions Ebwali Secondary School, who were eliminated during the Luanda Sub-County Games.

Coach Peter Mayoyo admits that his work is cut out and they cannot afford to fail in Kakamega.

“Anytime we enter a competition, the expectation from our fans is to win the title and this year is no different. We are not underrating our opponents and will play each match as a final,” Mayoyo, who won several national titles with Mombasa High School, said.