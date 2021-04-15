Virus could force Olympics cancellation, warns Japanese politician

Olympic torch Tokyo 2020

Personnel work at the All-Weather Training area, the venue of the grand start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch relay, on the eve of the event at the J-Village in Naraha town, Fukushima Prefecture on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Charly Triballeau | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Toshiro Nikai, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's number two, said the Olympics must be cancelled "without hesitation" if the virus situation is too severe.
  • Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she had "been told that the comment meant it is an option".

Tokyo, Japan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.