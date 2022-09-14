Varsity students to face-off in Red Bull eSports contest

Kenyan university students who love eSports have a chance to represent the country in the upcoming Red Bull Campus Clutch World Finals in Brazil in December.

Through the VALORANT University tournament, teams will register and battle for the top prize with the winning team getting its trip fully catered for to Brazil.

The online qualifier are slated for October 8 and offline qualifiers on October 15 this year.

The group which succeeds in the two stages will participate in the national finals set for October 22 which will be done offline.

The winner of the national contest will take home Sh2.5 million prize money.

E-sports involves video games competitions, typically with multiple players. Most of those involved are professional players as individuals or teams.

In last year’s edition in Kenya, more than 50,000 university students registered and participated with Team Step Bro beating four teams in the finals to be crowned champions.

“We are excited about this year’s Red Bull Campus Clutch and are thankful to Red Bull for this opportunity once again. We look forward to taking the national and regional finals and heading to the global stage,” said Glenn, one of the members of Team Step Bro who believes they can defend their title.

Professional Gamer, Sylvia Gathoni said that the event gives young and talented gamers in university a chance to show off their skills.

“It'll also give them a chance to see the prospects that await them if they do decide to go pro and become eSports athletes,” she added.

The 23-year-old famously known as the Queen Arrow said university students must rally up their team of five and register to compete across two competition phases.

Contestants will choose to participate in one of the two qualifiers and if successful, they will compete in the national finals.

Gathoni featured in the Forbes Africa’s Top 30 Under 30 innovators list in the continent in June.