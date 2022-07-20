'Nax Vegas' 3x3 basketball tourney set for Saturday

The second edition of Sterling Sports and Arts Inc. 3x3 basketball championship will take place on Saturday at Menengai High School in Nakuru County.

It has been dubbed Nax Vegas 3x3 and will only feature men’s teams.

Defending champions Far East Basket Association (Feba) are among the over 10 teams that will take part in the event.

Sterling Sports Chief Executive Officer Job Waka said their aim in hosting the championship is to contribute to the development of 3x3 basketball in Kenya.

“There is a need to grow 3x3 basketball in Kenya. This is a responsibility that we cannot leave to the Kenya Basketball Federation alone and that is why we are again holding this tournament for the boys to develop their skills. It will also provide a platform for new players to showcase their talents. You never know who might be watching,” said Waka.

The winning team will receive a trophy and Sh20,000 cash prize, while the runners up will pocket Sh10,000.

Last week, Kenya hosted the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Under-23 Nations League Africa (South) at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Benin and Botswana took part in the competition, which saw Kenya (men) and Rwanda (women) qualify for the World Championship set for September in Romania.