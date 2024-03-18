Triathlon team back with experience from Accra

Kenya Triathlon coach Camilla Lydia has underscored the importance of consistent training in order for Kenyan triathletes to be competitive on the international stage.

Lydia, who is currently the only level 2 triathlon female coach in Kenya, was speaking after Kenya’s four representatives in the three-in-one sport did not come anywhere near the medal bracket at the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Aisha Baksh, 20, finished seventh, and Megan Irungu,19, settled 12th out of 15 competitors in the Elite Women category. They completed swimming 750 metres, cycling the bike 20 kilometres, and then running five kilometres in a time of 1:14:27 and 1:19:47, respectively.

Joseph Okal,21, and Abdulalim Bagha,17, came 12th and 17th out of 20 triathletes in the Elite Men category after clocking 1:06:36 and 1:13:43, respectively.

“I saw strengths in our team in the swim and bike, with notable challenges during the run due to extreme heat,” explained Lydia in Accra via telephone.

She added, “Lessons we have learned include the importance of adaptability, preparation for varying scenarios, and consistent training in diverse conditions to enhance our team's readiness for future international competitions.”

The team arrived back home at 2am on Monday.

South Africans Vicky van der Merwe and Anton Quenet bagged the Olympic tickets after winning the elite women and men categories respectively.