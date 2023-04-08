School games: Trans Nzoia teams dominate in Rift Valley

Trans Nzoia County dominated as the Rift Valley Region Secondary Schools Term One Games came to a close on Saturday at at Wareng High School in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

St Joseph’s Girls High School from Kitale, won the basketball, hockey and handball title to qualify three teams for the nationals which will be held in Eldoret from April 23 to 29.

In girls' handball, St Joseph’s beat Murundiko Baptist Secondary School from Nakuru County in 33-28 in a tight match that was decided in extra time.

Both teams drew 22-22 in normal time before heading for a five-minute extra time where they once again tied 27-27.

It was St Joseph’s who emerged winners after the second extra time. Head coach Maureen Sitati said that the girls played well despite Murundiko proving a hard nut to crack.

“It was a tough game, the girls worked on their mistakes at the end and managed to win in the last minute. We are going to work hard in training to try and win our games early," said Sitati.

In boys' hockey final, St Anthony’s Boys High School from Trans Nzoia beat Kapsabet Boys High School from Nandi 4-0.

In boys’ handball, St Albert Kamito High School from West Pokot defeated Nabunga Secondary School from Trans Nzoia County 28-25 in the final.

In girls' hockey, St Joseph’s hammered Afraha Girl’s High School from Nakuru County 8-0 in a lopsided final.

St Joseph's coach John Lusaka said winning the title was no-brainer having beaten defending champions St Mary’s Tachasis Girl’s High School in the semis.

“We still have some work to do because we don’t want to underrate any team especially at the nationals. We will have an in-house meeting to identify our weaknesses which we will work on in training next week,” said Lusaka.

In girls’ basketball, St Joseph’s narrowly beat Nasokol Girls High School 29-26 to win the title.

Laiser Hill Academy from Kajiado overcame Menengai Boy’s High School from Nakuru County in 61-32 to claim the boys' basketball title.

In rugby 15s, St Patrick’s High School, Iten from Elgeyo Marakwet County beat St Anthony’s Boys High School, Kitale from Trans Nzoia 10-8 with both teams earning a slot at the nationals.

St Patrick’s head coach Bernard Indasi said they were determined to win the match after narrowly missing a slot to the nationals following their loss to Kabianga High School last year.