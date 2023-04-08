School games: Miranga, Maseno dine with the big boys in Nyanza

Nyanza Region Secondary Schools Term One Games ended on Saturday with a bang at Kisii High School with girl’s handball and boys’ hockey recording new champs.

In girls’ handball, Miranga Secondary School from Homa Bay staged a brave fight to beat St Albert’s Girls High School Ulanda from Migori 26-23 in an entertaining match to be crowned new champions.

Ulanda had eliminated defending champs Kakrao Secondary from Migori on Friday after they narrowly beat them 20-19 in the semis.

In the boys’ category, defending champions Manyatta High School (Homa Bay) retained the title after they saw off Orero Boys High School also from Homa Bay 24-16 in a tight contest.

Nyamira Secondary School (Siaya) defended the girls' hockey title following a 1-0 win over Agenga Secondary School (Migori).

Maseno School were crowned new boys’ hockey champions after they beat Kisii County champions Nduru Boys High School 1-0 in a tense final.

Nduru head coach Brian Masore conceded that he lost to an experienced side.

“The best team lost and that is the game, you have to accept. We will now embark on serious training in preparation for next year’s competitions” he said.

Drama charactarised a fiercely contested rugby 15s final between hosts Kisii High School and Maseno School after Maseno players walked off the pitch in protest four minutes to full time accusing match officials over poor officiating.

Kisii High School were leading 10-8 when their opponents walked out in protest.

After deliberations among match officials, Kisii High School were declared regional champions with Maseno School settling second.

Coached by experienced tactician Lee Aston, Kisii High School, who are targeting the national title, won all their matches in the championship.

“We have defeated giants Maseno School and I hope this time round we will lift the national title. All my players are in good form and I hope we will compete well at nationals,” he said.

Ototo Mixed Secondary School (Homa Bay) beat Barchando Girls Secondary School (Siaya) 47-24 to defend the girls' basketball trophy which they won last year at Asumbi Girls High School in Homa Bay County.

In boys' basketball, Onjiko High School (Kisumu) were in fine form to retain the title after they beat Agoro Sare Boys High School from Homa Bay 84-61 in a thrilling final.

Only winners qualified for the nationals that will be held at Kapsabet High School in Uasin Gishu County.

Summarised results from Nyanza region finals

Rugby 15s

Kisii High School 10 Maseno School 8

Girls' handball

Miranga 26 Ulanga 23

Boys' handball

Manyatta 24 Orero 16

Girls' basketball

Ototo 47 Barchando 24

Boys' basketball

Onjiko 84 Agoro Sare 61

Girls' hockey

Nyamira Girls 1 Agenga 0

Boys' hockey