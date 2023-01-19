Tharaka Nithi to host inter-county youth games

Tharaka Nithi County will host the Kenya Youth Inter-County Sports Association (KYISA) games in April.

Youngsters aged between 18 and 23 years from 47 counties will compete in football, volleyball and basketball in men and women’s categories in the championships aimed at nurturing talent.

Tharaka Nithi County Executive for Youth, Tourism, Sports and Culture, Maureen Nyambura said preparations were ongoing for the eighth edition of the game which will run from April 23 to 30.

She said the newly constructed Sh274 million Kirubia Stadium located on the outskirts of Chuka town in Chuka/Igambang’ombe Constituency will be the main arena for the games.

Other competitions will be held at Chuka University, Chuka Boys High School, Chuka Girls High School and Ikuu Boys High School.

Although Kirubia Stadium is yet to be commissioned for use, President William Ruto is expected to do so in his tour of the county next month, according to Governor Muthomi Njuki.

“We are privileged as a county to host KYISA games in April. We have already started preparations to host a successful championship,” said Nyambura.