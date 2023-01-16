KICOSCA Games: Nyandarua hold Kisumu in football opener

Hosts Kisumu County football team Monday started their hunt for this year's Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) title with a barren draw against Nyandarua.

Hundreds of staff from various counties flocked Jomo Kenyatta Stadium for the annual event.

The event was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba who represented Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was expected to be the chief guest.

Coached by Stanley Mbugua, determined Nyandarua played well despite being pooled together with the hosts.

Other members of Pool 'E' are Nandi and the Ministry of Devolution.

The two sides staged a tough fight, missing several chances in first half. In the second half, both teams created equal scoring opportunities but none was lucky to convert.

“We were well prepared for this game, getting a point against the hosts was not easy. Above all, l want to thank our governor for sponsoring us to attend this event," said Mbugua.

His Kisumu counterpart Juma Saidi remained optimistic that they will perform well in subsequent matches.

"We deserved a win but it was a bad day in office. We tried our best," he noted.

The games are set to end Saturday with preliminary matches slated for Tuesday.