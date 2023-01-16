Ababu: County stadiums key to Kenya's Afcon bid

Youth, Sports and Arts Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has challenged County governments to allocate more funds in their budgets to support sports infrastructure and activities as the country looks to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with neighbouring East Africa nations.

Namwamba said county governments play a critical role in participation and involvement of the corporate sector in the development of sports.

"We want to carry out the preparations for Afcon with the Council of Governors, because we want it to be hosted in a manner that reflects the face of Kenya,” said Namwamba.

He was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Monday during the launch of the ninth edition of Kenya Inter-county Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games being hosted in Kisumu County.

Part of the plans by Namwamba is to have the continental tournament played in Kisumu, Kakamega, Meru and Mombasa counties.

"These are some of the efforts we are taking to make sure we return sports to where it was. We are having discussions with MultiChoice SuperSport that will see the return of Kenyan sport live on TV," he said.

He added: "We are determined to make sure that sports is monetised and that we can earn from it. From our projection we have realised that the grassroots talents search is the answer to reviving sports."

He disclosed that his ministry will officially launch the Talanta Hela program in February.

"On January 25, I intend to meet the Council of Governors to roll out the Talanta Hela Program which targets to promote and invest in the sports sector by identifying and supporting talented youth," he said.

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o asked his counterparts to include KICOSCA events in their budgetary allocations so that they participate in the annual competition.

"It is important to note that out of the 47 Counties, 32 had registered for the ninth edition of the games as of Sunday. I appeal to you to make it a full house in the 10th edition," said Governor Nyong'o.

He asked the National government to support county games. Though organised by the county governments, through a National Executive committee, the governor maintained that it remains a national event.

KICOSCA chairman Peter Ogalo said it will provide county staff with an avenue to interact as they compete in ball games with the objective to enhance national cohesion, teamwork, talent development and benchmarking on best devolution practices.

"I urge the youth of Kisumu County to take advantage of facilities such as Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium to enhance their talents," said Ogalo.

Kisumu County is playing host to over 8,000 guests who are participating in the ongoing KICOSCA games bringing together all the 47 counties.