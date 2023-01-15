Kisumu comes alive as KICOSCA Games begin

All roads in Kisumu will Monday lead to Jomo Kenyatta Stadium, a venue for the ninth edition of the Kenya Inter-County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) games will kick off.

The games have attracted teams from 32 counties alongside parastatals that will take part in various sporting disciplines including; basketball, football, netball, volleyball, snooker, scrabble, pool, table tennis and athletics. Over 1,000 participants are expected.

“Kisumu city is a 24-hour economy and we hope visitors will enjoy our hospitality and good accommodation,” said Kisumu governor Anyang Nyong'o.

All fields were inspected Sunday and announced fit to host all games with Jomo Kenyatta Stadium being the main venue.

Meanwhile, businesses enthusiasm has started to rise in Kisumu ahead of the competition.

Small traders in open markets have started filling their stalls with items expecting to make profit during the games.

The region is expecting to host more than 8,000 people who will be taking part in various games excluding fans.

Participants from various counties arrived Sunday in the county ahead of the games.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Kenya Chambers of Commerce Kisumu branch Israel Agina said the event will offer them an opportunity to make more money since the region is rich in agricultural products which can satisfy them all.

“I urge traders to take advantage of this opportunity and bring enough items in the market since we will be serving more people,” he said.

Alongside vendors, the transport sector is also expected to reap more since the games have been distributed to various fields which are a few kilometers apart.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be the chief guest during the opening ceremony.

Teams in different disciplines from County Executives, Ministries of Culture and Sports and Devolution and Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPFUND) will square out in 21 disciplines in various venues.

The venues include Moi Stadium, Kisumu Day, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, Cosmopolitana Club, Aga Khan Hall, Kisumu National Polytechnic, Joventures Hotel, Dubai Complex, Nyanza Golf Club and Grace Onyango Social Hall.