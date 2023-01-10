Kisii names strong squad for inter-county games

Kisii County football team players train at Gusii Stadium on January 10, 2023 ahead of the ninth edition of the Kenya Inter County Sports and Culture (KICOSCA) games.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group
By  Benson Ayienda

What you need to know:

Kisii county football team head coach Donald Ratemo Tuesday named a 20-man squad for the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games slated for next week in Kisumu County.

The team is currently training at Gusii Stadium ahead of the games.

The squad comprises two goalkeepers, five defenders, 10 midfielders and three strikers.

The team won the 2016 title in Kiambu but during the last games held in Embu County they lost in the semi-finals.

However, the county’s forward Peter Omanwa, who has been the best player in the championships over the years, has been left out over fitness issues.

Omanwa had led the country's team that participated in the East Africa games in 2016.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Ratemo said he has confidence in his squad and  reiterated that only disciplined players were selected.

“We have played several friendlies in preparation for the games and I hope we shall compete well with our opponents. We will conclude our training on Friday and travel on Sunday," he said.

However, Ratemo, a licensed Caf D coach, revealed that he faced a selection headache owing to the rich talent at his disposal.

The much-awaited competition will take place in Kisumu from January 15 to 21. A total of 32 counties have since confirmed their attendance for the 9th edition of the inter-county games.

On the opening day, hosts Kisumu will start their campaign for the football title against Nyandarua.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Alloys Mogusu
Albert Omwenga

Defenders

Donald Ratemo
Allan Monari
Reuben Nyagwoka
Samson Obare
Tom Mokaya

Midfielders

Absolom Ratemo
Joshua Maragia
Walter Nyabuto
Joshua Ondari
Festus Osero
Christopher Machuka
Stephen Asuma
Erick Amwoma
Mishael Makori
Steve Ogeto

Strikers

Wycliffe Matara
Joseck Moracha
Fred Onundu.

Coaches

Donald Ratemo
Fred Onundu.

Team manager

Joseck Moracha

