Kisii names strong squad for inter-county games
What you need to know:
- The team won the 2016 title in Kiambu but during the last games held in Embu County they lost in the semi-finals.
- However, the county’s forward Peter Omanwa, who has been the best player in the championships over the years, has been left out over fitness issues.
Kisii county football team head coach Donald Ratemo Tuesday named a 20-man squad for the Kenya Inter County Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games slated for next week in Kisumu County.
The team is currently training at Gusii Stadium ahead of the games.
The squad comprises two goalkeepers, five defenders, 10 midfielders and three strikers.
Omanwa had led the country's team that participated in the East Africa games in 2016.
Speaking to Nation Sport, Ratemo said he has confidence in his squad and reiterated that only disciplined players were selected.
“We have played several friendlies in preparation for the games and I hope we shall compete well with our opponents. We will conclude our training on Friday and travel on Sunday," he said.
However, Ratemo, a licensed Caf D coach, revealed that he faced a selection headache owing to the rich talent at his disposal.
The much-awaited competition will take place in Kisumu from January 15 to 21. A total of 32 counties have since confirmed their attendance for the 9th edition of the inter-county games.
On the opening day, hosts Kisumu will start their campaign for the football title against Nyandarua.
Squad
Goalkeepers
Alloys Mogusu
Albert Omwenga
Defenders
Donald Ratemo
Allan Monari
Reuben Nyagwoka
Samson Obare
Tom Mokaya
Midfielders
Absolom Ratemo
Joshua Maragia
Walter Nyabuto
Joshua Ondari
Festus Osero
Christopher Machuka
Stephen Asuma
Erick Amwoma
Mishael Makori
Steve Ogeto
Strikers
Wycliffe Matara
Joseck Moracha
Fred Onundu.
Coaches
Donald Ratemo
Fred Onundu.
Team manager
Joseck Moracha