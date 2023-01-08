Kisumu all set to host KICOSCA Games

With barely a week to this year's Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) games, National Governing Council Secretary General Humphrey Kangea says they are pulling all stops to ensure a successful event.

The much-awaited competition will take place in Kisumu County from January 15 to 21. A total of 32 counties have since confirmed their attendance for the ninth edition of the inter-county games.

The booming hospitality sector coupled with good transport connectivity by air, road and rail as well as the establishment of Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Centre and Moi Stadium are a few of the infrastructural development that gave Kisumu an edge to qualify to host the annual tournament.

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire handed over the KICOSCA ceremonial chain and peace torch to the new patron Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on October 29 last year.

Governor Nyong’o has since exuded confidence that Kisumu is well prepared to deliver a historical competition. KICOSCA games are held annually in different counties and they are hosted on a rotational basis.

“We are ready for the games and a committee working on the preparations has been constituted with strict deadlines to ensure this will be the best games ever in the history of KICOSCA,” he assured.

Teams in different disciplines from County Executives, the Senate, Ministries of Culture and Sports and Devolution and Local Authorities Pension Fund (LAPFUND) will square it out in the week-long event.

They will be fighting for tickets to the East Africa Local Authorities Cultural Association (EALASCA) games.

KICOSCA Secretary-General Humphrey Kangea Sunday confirmed that teams will compete in all the 21 disciplines in more than 20 venues.

“From hosting major events in the past, we have learnt the value of attention to detail, advance planning, working in sub committees and involvement of all government departments is paramount,” said Kangea.

Among the disciplines are golf, handball, chess, scrabble, football, volleyball, basketball, netball, athletics and tug of war.

Other competitions that will take place in the week-long championships include pool, darts, badminton, table tennis, cultural dance, choir and ajua.

The venues include Moi Stadium, Kisumu Day, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex, Cosmopolitana Club, Aga Khan Hall, Kisumu National Polytechnic, Joventures Hotel, Dubai Complex, Nyanza Golf Club and Grace Onyango Social Hall.

On the opening day, hosts Kisumu will start their campaign for the football title against Nyandarua.

During the last championship held in Embu, Nairobi County emerged overall winners with 25 medals including 15 gold medals, six silver medals and four bronze medals. Kisumu finished second while Uasin Gishu was ranked third with Laikipia coming fourth.

In the 2019 edition held in Kericho, perennial rivals Nairobi and Uasin Gishu counties retained the first and second positions, respectively.

Nairobi garnered 29 points to emerge overall victors, with the “home of champions” Uasin Gishu garnering 14 points. Kisumu were in third position with 12 points.

In 2018 edition held in Kisii, Nairobi led with 32 points followed by Uasin Gishu (13) and hosts Kisii (10).

Kisii County was feted for organising the best games in the country since its introduction 10 years ago.

The KICOSCA National Governing Council voted the sixth edition of the games as the best in terms of organisation, venues and infrastructure.

Only the winning team advances to EALASCA while EALASCA winners advance to the Africa championship which will be held in South Africa later this year.

This forum plays a critical role in enhancing national cohesion and integration as well as promoting patriotism.