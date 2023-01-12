DP Gachagua to open inter-county games in Kisumu

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua will be the chief guest at the 9th edition of the annual Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association (KICOSCA) Games to be held in Kisumu.

Mr Gachagua will officially open the week-long tournament at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium on Monday, January 16.

It is all systems go for the major event that will attract more than 8,000 participants, according to Kisumu County Governor Prof Peter Anyang Nyong’o.

Governor Nyong’o assured the country that Kisumu is ready to host the games.

“I have been informed that security arrangements are complete. We want to assure the over 8,000 visitors who will be here for the next seven days that they will be very safe in Kisumu,” said Prof Nyong’o.

“I want to assure everyone that Kisumu is a lovely, beautiful city of very friendly people. Furthermore, we love and cherish sports, having produced hundreds of award-winning sports talents and cultural ambassadors.”

He was speaking to the media in his office Thursday after meeting senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination led by the Nyanza Regional Commissioner Flora Mworora, County Commissioner Josephine Ouko and security commanders.

The Governor stated that his team has been holding detailed consultations with the Kicosca National Executive Committee on the arrangements.

Nyongo revealed that they have identified, booked and prepared various hotels and learning institutions that will accommodate the participants.

“The schools and colleges have allowed us to use their halls of residence because the students are currently on long holidays,” said the governor.

He added that the accommodation facilities have been inspected and fumigated by the Department of Public Health.

The games will be held in 13 venues among them Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Moi Stadium, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Center, Kisumu National Polytechnic, Kasagam Secondary School, Lions High School and Kisumu School.

Other venues are Kisumu Day Secondary School, Aga Khan Hall, Mama Grace Onyango Social Hall, Rotary Training Center, Cosmopolitan Club and Nyanza Golf Club.

The week-long event will feature 21 events.

Kicosca was founded in 2013 at the onset of Devolution to showcase sporting talents and improve relations among the 47 counties.