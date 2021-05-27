Team Kenya upbeat ahead of African Taekwondo tourney

Faith Ogallo displays her skills during an interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi on May 5, 2020

Faith Ogallo displays her skills during an interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi on May 5, 2020. Ogallo will lead Kenya's medal hunt in the African Taekwondo Championships set for June 5 to 6, 2021 in Dakar, Senegal. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

What you need to know:

  • Wesonga, who is the team’s Program and Covid-19 Liaison Officer, noted that the championship will be crucial in ranking Olympic-bound athletes like Ogallo
  • Ogallo has been in camp since January together with Everline Aluoch, Sharon Wakoli, Newton Maliro, Innocent Wafula, Edwin Lemise, Sharon Ochieng’ and Joseph Akwany
  • Wesonga has raised concerns about the fitness of the latest group which reported to camp on May 23

Kenya Taekwondo Federation (KTF) has tipped Olympic-bound Faith Ogallo to do well in the African Taekwondo Championships as the country prepares to return to the continental stage on June 5-6 in Senegal after two decades.

