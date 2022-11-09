SportPesa enters partnership with Esports star Diang'a

SportPesa has announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with iconic Esports athlete, African video games ambassador and mentor, Brian ‘The Beast’ Diang’a.

This is in support of the fast-rising interest and talent pool in the local Esports community, as part of the gaming company’s plan to support a large variety of sports in the country.

“Through partnering with 'The Beast', we are excited by the many opportunities such as tournaments, hangouts and streaming sessions through which we can engage our Esports community to develop this nascent industry in Kenya and even challenge the global leaders,” said SportPesa’s Head of Marketing Liz Muragu.

The rapid increase in the popularity and career opportunities presented by Esports globally has caught on locally where more youth are actively embracing it.

Partnering with personalities such as ‘The Beast’ will see SportPesa make an impact in shaping the next generation of Esports athletes and communities that are flying the Kenyan flag high in global tournaments and events.

“Playing Esports such as Mortal Kombat which I was very good at, provided me with an escape from the many challenges that I faced while growing up in the slums of Kibera,” said Diangá who is currently also an Esports tutor and an ambassador for peace through gaming.

“With the support from a great gaming brand like SportPesa, I am looking to scale up projects that inspire the next generation of Esports athletes and content creators,” he added.

The company has also launched an avenue for Esports fans to earn money as they enjoy watching their favourite players and teams by introducing an interesting variety of these games on its platform.