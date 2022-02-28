Sporting sanctions can land significant blow on Putin, say experts

Vladimir Putin

Activists and Ukrainian New Yorkers protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a rally in Washington Square Park in Manhattan, New York on February 27, 2022. 
 

Photo credit: Andrea Renault | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Russian Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled and there are calls for the country's football team to be expelled from the 2022 World Cup play-offs.
  • "Sport has always had a tremendous impact on society," Michael Payne, former head of marketing at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), told AFP.

Paris

