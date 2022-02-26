'Stop it, Putin', 'No war please': How sport is reacting to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) embraces Everton's Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The International Olympic Committee, angry at the Russian invasion of Ukraine breaching the 'Olympic Truce', urged all international sports federations to cancel their forthcoming events in Russia.
  • At the Dubai ATP event, Russia's Andrey Rublev marked his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz by signing the camera lens on court with the message, "No war please", clearly stating his feelings about his nation's invasion of Ukraine.

