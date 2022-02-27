World champions France want Russia axed from 2022 World Cup

France's Benzema, Mbappe and Hernandez celebrate

France's forward Karim Benzema (left) celebrates with teammates Kylian Mbappe (centre) and Theo Hernandez after scoring a goal during the Nations League final match against Spain at San Siro stadium in Milan, on October 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Franck Fife | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • France were crowned world champions in 2018 after beating Croatia in the final in Moscow.
  • "The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia," said Le Graet.

Paris

