Shimba Hills, Serani make light work of their opponents

Kassim Suleiman (right) of Kirewe vies with Rajab Omar of Shimba Hills

Kassim Suleiman (right) of Kirewe vies with Rajab Omar of Shimba Hills during their Shimba Hills sub-county Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Shimba Hills ground on June 16, 2023. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Reigning Matuga Sub-county football champions Shimba Hills opened their campaign in Shimba Hills Sub-county games by beating Tserezani 6-0 and Kirewe 4-1 respectively
  • In other matches played at Shimba Hills grounds, Mwaluphamba beat Kanja 5-0, and trounced Tumaini 4-3 as Ambassador Mwakwere beat Lukore 2-1, and Mkongani 1-0

Shimba Hills of Kwale and Mombasa's Serani made remarkable start in their campaign to retain football titles in their respective Secondary Schools Sub-county Ball Games which started on Friday.

Reigning Matuga Sub-county football champions Shimba Hills opened their campaign in Shimba Hills Sub-county games by beating Tserezani 6-0 and Kirewe 4-1 respectively.

In other matches played at Shimba Hills grounds, Mwaluphamba beat Kanja 5-0, and trounced Tumaini 4-3 as Ambassador Mwakwere beat Lukore 2-1, and Mkongani 1-0.

Meanwhile, Mvita Sub-county champions Serani beat Baptist High 4-0 at Tudor Day Secondary School grounds.

Mvita dominated the match and scored all their goals from open play.

