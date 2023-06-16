Shimba Hills, Serani make light work of their opponents
Shimba Hills of Kwale and Mombasa's Serani made remarkable start in their campaign to retain football titles in their respective Secondary Schools Sub-county Ball Games which started on Friday.
Reigning Matuga Sub-county football champions Shimba Hills opened their campaign in Shimba Hills Sub-county games by beating Tserezani 6-0 and Kirewe 4-1 respectively.
In other matches played at Shimba Hills grounds, Mwaluphamba beat Kanja 5-0, and trounced Tumaini 4-3 as Ambassador Mwakwere beat Lukore 2-1, and Mkongani 1-0.
Meanwhile, Mvita Sub-county champions Serani beat Baptist High 4-0 at Tudor Day Secondary School grounds.
Mvita dominated the match and scored all their goals from open play.