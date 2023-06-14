Mental health key discussion at KAS symposium

Olympian Faith Ogalo has called on sports organisations to ensure athlete’s mental health and wellness is managed better instead of just giving normal counselling sessions.

Ogalo, who won bronze medal in the 2020 World Taekwondo G2 Open Championship in Dubai, said athletes should also be assisted to deal with the environment they live in after achieving success in sports.

“Many athletes are really suffering in silence and are battling many things at home. Mental health is not just being counselled but finding a solution because there are many economic demands athletes go through associated with success,” said Ogalo.

She called on the government to ensure sports infrastructure is improved in the counties to help nurture talent.

Ogalo was speaking during the Kenya Academy of Sports Third International Sports Conference held at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

KAS in conjunction with Edinburg University is collecting data on Kenyan athletes with the aim of improving their welfare.

“In Taekwondo we just need a small facility to train. It is a shame that despite being a legend there is no training ground for taekwondo in my home town of Busia. Many expect me to have started one but that can’t just happen because I lack the resources. Many stars go home and just hide themselves. Many in the village believe we have money and should live a good life but that is not the case,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed by her coach Eliakim Otieno who said the fame and warm reception though important, has sometimes pushed athletes to the corner with a lot of expectation from the community.

“Yes there are counselling sessions but do we follow up? The expectations are just too much and that has destroyed the life of athletes because they can’t help everyone in the society,” said Otieno.

Georgios Machtisaras, a lecturer at University of Edinburgh and Louis Kimanzi, the Project Manager KAS Sports said the research involves use of scientific methods and technology so as to produce the best from athletes.

The conference was graced by sports legends including Catherine Ndereba, sports lawyers, and government officials including Sports Registrar Rose Wasike.