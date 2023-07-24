School Games: St Mary's Yala hit Maseno to retain rugby sevens title

St Mary's School, Yala rugby sevens coach Kenneth Mukok is confident they can clinch their maiden title at next month's national championships in Kakamega High School.

Mukok Monday watched his charges defend their title after beating former champions Maseno School 5-0 in the final of the Nyanza Regional Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology.

The strongly contested match saw St Mary's score the only try of the game courtesy of winger Dennis Okwiri after he was put through by Glacious Nganya.

After the final whistle, the players jumped into celebrations joined by the school's principal Victor Makanda.

"We are going to the nationals to win and qualify for the East Africa Games," said Mukok, flanked by his assistant George Kerima.

St Mary's School, Yala players celebrate after their 5-0 win over Maseno School in the rugby sevens final during the Nyanza Secondary Schools Term Two Games on July 24, 2023 at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Meanwhile, it will be a repeat of last year's boys' football final on Tuesday as defending champions Kisumu Day Secondary School clash with Agoro Sare High School in the final at Maranda High School as the four-day event comes to a close.

Agoro Sare seeking to redeem themselves after losing 1-0 to Kisumu Day in the opening group "B" encounter on Saturday. Yesterday, holders Kisumu Day had to dig deep to secure their place in today's final after a 2-1 extra-time win over Usenge High School in the semi-final

The match was moved from Maranda High School to Chianda High School due to crowd trouble witnessed in Sunday's preliminary match pitting St Mary's School Yala against Agoro Sare, which was abandoned after fans clashed forcing the match to be replayed in Chianda.

Kisumu Day coach Booker Odhiambo said they have what it takes to be regional and also national champions.

"I am sure we will win tomorrow (today) and also go all the way to the East African tournament. Off course we are meeting a familiar rival who we beat in the group stages and last year," said Odhiambo.

In girls' football Nyakach Girls High School face Lwak Girls High School from Siaya County, in what is also a repeat of a preliminary clash which Nyakach won 1-0.

Nyakach, the 2019 national champions, knocked out regional queens Kobala Mixed Secondary School 1-0 in yesterday's semis.

It was a sweet revenge for Nyakach, who lost to Kobala 1-0 at the semi-final stage of last year's games.

In netball, Nyakach dumped out national champions Kobala 38-35 in the last four. Nyakach will meet against Oyugi Ogango Secondary School, who defeated Nyabera Secondary School 59-19.

In volleyball, Onjiko High School will face off with Itumbe Secondary School in the boys' finals as holders Nyakach Girls play Nyakongo Secondary School in the girls' contest.

Onjiko came from a set down to hammer Sagegi Mixed Secondary school 3-1 in the last four. Sagegi won the first set 25-21, before the Kisumu County champions fought back to win 25-23, 25-20 and 25-20.

Itumbe Secondary School edged out God Bura Secondary School 25-23, 25-21 and 25-22 in the other semi final.

Tuesday's Programme

Volleyball

Boys: Onjiko v Itumbe

Girls: Nyakach Girls v Nyakongo

Football

Boys: Kisumu Day v Agoro Sare

Girls: Nyakach Girls v Lwak Girls

Netball